Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured

Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in...
Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in the Loris area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in the Loris area.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Highway 9 Bypass at Audie Road as first responders work the scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One lane of traffic is currently blocked. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes to prevent delays.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Their current condition was not released.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim of a deadly shooting...
Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area
A brief period of freezing rain is possible across the Pee Dee early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable weather to end the week, brief freezing rain possible inland on Sunday
Horry County police said 22-year-old Tyshiem Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Police make arrest in deadly December shooting on Waccamaw Boulevard

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
.
VIDEO: Spearman calls on Florence One to start taking steps to consolidate with Florence Four
VIDEO: Marion County Council approves resolution supporting completion of I-73
VIDEO: Marion County Council approves resolution supporting completion of I-73
Photo from a viewer of a plane crashing into Lake Murray
Plane crashes into Lake Murray, officials on scene
Big travel concerns to our west Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Significant winter storm to impact the Carolinas this weekend