Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Highway 9 in Loris, 1 injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in the Loris area.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Highway 9 Bypass at Audie Road as first responders work the scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One lane of traffic is currently blocked. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes to prevent delays.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Their current condition was not released.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

