ATF offers reward for information in violent robberies targeting Hispanic stores in Lumberton

The ATF announced on Thursday a $7,500 reward for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible for the violent robberies at stores in Lumberton.(Source: Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A federal agency is seeking information in connection to a string of violent robberies in Lumberton, where the criminals are targeting Hispanic businesses.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), there have been several armed robberies at Hispanic convenience stores in the Lumberton city limits.

The agency said the most recent robbery took place on Tuesday, and in that case, one person was shot.

Investigators said the robberies involved one to two people who are driving a silver or white four-door vehicle. One of the robbers is described as a tall Native American man who is about 18-24 years old.

The ATF announced on Thursday a $7,500 reward for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible for the violent robberies.

The ATF and Lumberton Police Department are teaming up in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 910-671-3845 or the ATF Charlotte Field Division at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (1-800-283-8477). It’s important to note that all tips will remain anonymous.

