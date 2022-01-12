‘Transportation is crucial’: Conway nonprofit in need of new van to help others after crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A nonprofit has lost a critical piece of equipment that makes it easier for them to help others in the Grand Strand community.

Staff at a Father’s Place said its main van was totaled in a crash over the weekend. Luckily everyone was okay, but the nonprofit needs new wheels to take fathers and young people to places that help better their lives.

Wallace Evans Jr., the CEO of the organization, said with the size of Horry County, being down even one van affects their ability to help meet the needs of these fathers.

“If they don’t have adequate transportation, they’re not going to be able to access the services that are important for their lives, so we are a critical link, sort of the middle person helping connect them to the services that are necessary,” said Evans.

A Father’s Place helps people throughout Horry and Georgetown counties. It offers a fatherhood program, employment coaching, navigating the child support system and more. On top of the programs, the organization also provides transportation for fathers and families to important appointments like court and even doctor’s visits.

Thomas Mayfield is one of the fathers who used the van to take him to parenting classes. He said the organization helped him through dark periods in his life.

“They helped me become a father first and foremost to my daughters, and they’ve helped me become a better father as my kids have gotten older, so all in all, they’ve helped me become the father I need to be,” said Mayfield

It’s because of people like Mayfield, it’s important for the organization to get a new van as soon as possible.

“We want to be there for these gentlemen and ladies as much as we possibly can and without being able to go get them, and remove them from a harmful situation, or to bring them to an appointment that they must get to, transportation is crucial for that mission,” said James Flom, a volunteer coordinator with A Father’s Place.

While A Father’s Place has other vehicles, they say it’s just not enough to support the families they’re trying to help. Staff are asking the community to help cover the costs of a new van. They say any donation large or small will make a difference.

