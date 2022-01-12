Submit a Tip
Report: Wanted assault suspect held box cutter to victim’s throat at Conway apartment complex

Curtis Michael Warden
Curtis Michael Warden(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing new details on an alleged assault at a Conway apartment complex that now has officers searching for the suspect.

Curtis Warden, 21, is wanted for first-degree assault and battery and police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

WMBF News obtained a police report that shows officers were called to the Cove Apartments along Highway 544, near the Coastal Carolina University campus, for a domestic disturbance.

The 20-year-old victim told officers that she and Warden were in an intimate relationship but the two got into a verbal argument and they went out to the parking lot where she started removing his belongings from her car, the police report states.

“The suspect then produced a red box cutter and ran up to the victim,” according to the report. “The suspect placed the opened box cutter on the victim’s neck and stated ‘I should slit you (sic) throat.’”

The police report went on to show that Warden pulled a hammer from his waistband and swung it at the victim’s car, but he did not hit the vehicle or the victim.

At one point, the suspect let the victim go and walked away, but then turned around and ran toward the victim while yelling at her, according to the police report.

The victim tried to get out a can of pepper spray, but Warden grabbed it and “then grabbed the victim and placed her in a headlock and threw the victim onto the ground,” the police report states.

Documents show the victim was able to call for her roommate, and when the roommate showed up the suspect ran from the scene.

Anyone with information on Warden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

