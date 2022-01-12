Submit a Tip
Police make arrest in deadly December shooting on Waccamaw Boulevard

Horry County police said 22-year-old Tyshiem Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
By Nick Doria
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly December shooting in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County police said 22-year-old Tyshiem Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

The charge stems from a shooting that happened on Waccamaw Boulevard early on Dec. 5.

A report from Horry County police states officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Diego Rodrigo Arias Santana, lying half in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest when they arrived at the scene.

Police said Connor and Santana were in a physical altercation prior to the shooting.

According to arrest warrants, Connor placed himself in front of Santana’s vehicle as he was attempting to leave and fired a shot through the windshield.

Santana, who the Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed was in the area on a work visa from Mexico, was hit by the gunfire and was pronounced dead by Horry County Fire Rescue.

Connor is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

As of Wednesday morning, no bail has been set.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

