One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.

Lumberton police said around 10:40 p.m., an officer saw a Nissan Maxima speeding on Roberts Avenue near the I-95 bridge.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, with the driver stopping in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on Roberts Avenue near King Cross Road in the Mayfair community. As of the officer exited his vehicle, the suspects reportedly sped away.

A press release from Lumberton police stated the officer pursued the vehicle, but the chase was terminated near Khan Drive and Roberts Avenue due to high speeds.

Police said moments after the chase was terminated, the suspects’ vehicle crashed and struck a KFC sign on Roberts Avenue. Two of the three occupants in the vehicle were ejected.

Police confirmed the driver, a 21-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital. An 18-year-old man was also airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the release, the crash left 33-year-old Anthony Gerald dead.

Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. Firearms and narcotics were reportedly recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Ofc. Cedrique Bridges with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.