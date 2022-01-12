Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.

A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.
A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A high-speed chase in Lumberton ended in a deadly crash late Tuesday night.

Lumberton police said around 10:40 p.m., an officer saw a Nissan Maxima speeding on Roberts Avenue near the I-95 bridge.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, with the driver stopping in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on Roberts Avenue near King Cross Road in the Mayfair community. As of the officer exited his vehicle, the suspects reportedly sped away.

A press release from Lumberton police stated the officer pursued the vehicle, but the chase was terminated near Khan Drive and Roberts Avenue due to high speeds.

Police said moments after the chase was terminated, the suspects’ vehicle crashed and struck a KFC sign on Roberts Avenue. Two of the three occupants in the vehicle were ejected.

Police confirmed the driver, a 21-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital. An 18-year-old man was also airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the release, the crash left 33-year-old Anthony Gerald dead.

Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. Firearms and narcotics were reportedly recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Ofc. Cedrique Bridges with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Coroner identifies couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire; investigation ongoing
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
Curtis Michael Warden
Conway police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Latest News

.
Florence City Council reenacts city-limit mask mandate
Curtis Michael Warden
Report: Wanted assault suspect held box cutter to victim’s throat at Conway apartment complex
The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Lumberton seek information on shooting that left one hurt
Horry County police said 22-year-old Tyshiem Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Police make arrest in deadly December shooting on Waccamaw Boulevard