NMB High School head coach Matt Reel named new head coach at Boiling Springs HS

After five seasons leading the Chiefs, Matt Reel is taking his coaching talents elsewhere. Tuesday night, Reel was approved by Spartanburg County School District 2 to become the new head football coach at Boiling Springs High School.

Reel leaves Little River after compiling a 40-16 overall record that included two undefeated regular seasons and a trip to the Class 4A State Championship in 2020. The latter being something no other coach at North Myrtle Beach had ever achieved.

Reel will replace Rick Tate who resigned after nine seasons leading the Bulldogs. Boiling Springs finished just 1-10 during the 2021 season.

