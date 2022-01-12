Marion County Council approves resolution supporting completion of I-73

Submit a Tip
The Marion County Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday that supports the completion of I-73.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One South Carolina state representative is applauding Marion County leaders for officially supporting the completion of I-73.

The Marion County Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday that supports the interstate and also directs the county administrator to communicate that support to the Marion County Legislative Delegation.

“We commend the members of the Marion County (S.C.) Council for restating their support to build I-73. The permitted route for the interstate travels through the county and therefore could have a profound impact on its residents,” said S.C. state Rep. Case Brittan. “While more has to be done to approve funding for the interstate, this resolution helps pave the way toward a brighter future for Marion County residents.”

Back in October, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he would ask state lawmakers to set aside $300 million to help fund the completion of I-73 that would run from I-95 to the Grand Strand. The entire project is expected to cost $1.6 billion in total. McMaster said that the state will come up with half of the $1.6 billion, while the federal and local governments are responsible for the other half. It would mean that local governments in Horry, Dillon and Marion counties would have to help with funding.

“I-73 has the potential to improve livelihoods of those within the Pee Dee region and across the state by attracting new commerce, stimulating the economy and job growth, reducing congestion on local roads, and most importantly, providing a lifesaving evacuation route,” Brittan said in a statement.

At this point, Marion County has not announced a financial commitment to the project.

The city of North Myrtle Beach passed a resolution committing $1.7 million annually to the interstate, while the city of Myrtle Beach passed a resolution committing $4.2 million annually for the next 30 years.

One Horry County councilmember has signaled that the county council may address taking similar actions now that more governments are dedicating money to the project.

Dillon County has told WMBF News back in December that as of now it’s not considering a resolution to support I-73.

