Man pleads guilty in deadly Conway shooting, sentenced to 20 years in prison

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to two decades behind bars for his role in a deadly 2019 shooting in Conway.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 29-year-old Aarin Jamal Michael pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

The charge was in connection to an incident that happened on Mayfield Drive in November 2019.

Officials said Michael was at his mother’s home when he got into a fist fight with 21-year-old Charles “CeeJay” Hemingway, Jr.

A release from the solicitor’s office stated Hemingway, Jr. “won the fight,” but a gun fell out of Michael’s pocket. While Hemingway, Jr. was standing in the hallway recovering from the fight, Michael picked up the gun and fired two shots, killing the 21-year-old.

Michael was arrested ten days later at a home in the Loris area.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Michael to 20 years in prison after his guilty plea. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.

“We would like to thank all members of the victim’s family for the help they provided in prosecuting Mr. Michael and to again offer them our condolences on the tragic loss of CeeJay. Thanks are additionally given to the friends of the family, neighbors, and community organizations that supported the family during this difficult time and to the various witnesses that came forward and assisted this case,” said assistant solicitor James Stanko.

