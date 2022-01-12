Lumberton seek information on shooting that left one hurt

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Investigators said a man showed up around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police said that the man wasn’t sure which street he was on when he was shot, but investigators were able to determine it happened around Orange Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department Investigations Division at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.