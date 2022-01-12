Submit a Tip
Italian market, Chinese restaurant and nail salon planned for new Carolina Forest strip center

The three-acre site sits along Carolina Forest Boulevard near the Summerlyn neighborhood.
The three-acre site sits along Carolina Forest Boulevard near the Summerlyn neighborhood.
By Charles D. Perry
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

When Lisa Fuda began looking for a place to open her Italian restaurant and market, she focused on Carolina Forest.

The New York transplant found the area had many people with similar backgrounds, and she thought her business, Nonna’s Taste of Italy, would thrive there.

“A lot of them are from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut,” she said. “They’re looking for something like this, an Italian eatery, somewhere where you can go with a girlfriend for a glass of wine and have a little charcuterie board or you can go with the family as well. … That’s why we named it Nonna’s (Nonna means grandmother in Italian). This is going to be a family place.”

Nonna’s is one of four businesses slated to open in the Forest Marketplace by the end of the year. The planned strip mall in the heart of Carolina Forest has been in the works for more than three years, but construction is finally underway.

The project has received a stormwater permit from Horry County Government, and committed tenants are ready to see a finished product, said Robbie Leopard of Match Property Managers.

“It’s coming,” he said. “We’re closer than what we were.”

The three-acre site sits along Carolina Forest Boulevard near the Summerlyn neighborhood. The property is directly across from the Carolina Forest Library, and it’s one of the few business centers in what’s primarily a residential corridor.

Click here for the full report.

