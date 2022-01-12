Horry County police remember fallen officer one year after his death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is remembering a fallen officer on the one-year anniversary of his death.

LCpl. Melton “Foxx” Gore was hit and killed by a car on Jan. 12, 2021, while picking up debris along Highway 22.

“Though time may have passed, grief remains,” HCPD said in a social media post.

Gore, who grew up in Little River, served as an environmental officer with HCPD for more than 20 years.

A public memorial will not be held this year due to COVID-19, but the HCPD family will meet privately Wednesday to remember and honor Gore.

