Horry County police remember fallen officer one year after his death
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is remembering a fallen officer on the one-year anniversary of his death.
LCpl. Melton “Foxx” Gore was hit and killed by a car on Jan. 12, 2021, while picking up debris along Highway 22.
“Though time may have passed, grief remains,” HCPD said in a social media post.
Gore, who grew up in Little River, served as an environmental officer with HCPD for more than 20 years.
A public memorial will not be held this year due to COVID-19, but the HCPD family will meet privately Wednesday to remember and honor Gore.
