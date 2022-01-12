Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police remember fallen officer one year after his death

LCpl. Melton “Foxx” Gore was hit and killed by a car on Jan. 12, 2021, while picking up debris...
LCpl. Melton “Foxx” Gore was hit and killed by a car on Jan. 12, 2021, while picking up debris along Highway 22.(wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is remembering a fallen officer on the one-year anniversary of his death.

LCpl. Melton “Foxx” Gore was hit and killed by a car on Jan. 12, 2021, while picking up debris along Highway 22.

“Though time may have passed, grief remains,” HCPD said in a social media post.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Gore, who grew up in Little River, served as an environmental officer with HCPD for more than 20 years.

A public memorial will not be held this year due to COVID-19, but the HCPD family will meet privately Wednesday to remember and honor Gore.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Coroner identifies couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire; investigation ongoing
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
Curtis Michael Warden
Conway police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Latest News

.
Surge in COVID-19 cases forces Grand Strand municipalities to make changes to services
.
Former Georgetown police chief to head Myrtle Beach’s diversity office
.
Florence City Council reenacts city-limit mask mandate
When the state Senate and House of Representatives return to Columbia in two weeks for their...
S.C. lawmakers talk priorities as legislative session kicks off