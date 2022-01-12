Grand Strand Freedom Week: Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This weekend, the City of Myrtle Beach will honor the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr., hosting Grand Strand Freedom week.

Through the Day of Service, volunteers can take part in two Habitat for Humanity restoration projects within Myrtle Beach’s Booker T. Washington neighborhood.

This year’s projects include restoring a house on King Street by building a new fence, exterior stairs and adding a handrail to the front porch.

They’ll also assist in renovations to the former Boys and Girls Club on Carver Street in an effort to create a community resource center.

Tasks will include removing carpet and other contents and placing them in a dumpster.

“It’s very important to have a community resource center because it’s very accessible,” said Danielle Lewis with Habitat for Humanity. “There’s a lot of programs and agencies that are greatly needed for this community.”

Volunteers must register through Habitat for Humanity of Horry County prior to participating.

To learn more about the week’s events and register, visit caahf.net.

