Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand Freedom Week: Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This weekend, the City of Myrtle Beach will honor the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr., hosting Grand Strand Freedom week.

Through the Day of Service, volunteers can take part in two Habitat for Humanity restoration projects within Myrtle Beach’s Booker T. Washington neighborhood.

This year’s projects include restoring a house on King Street by building a new fence, exterior stairs and adding a handrail to the front porch.

They’ll also assist in renovations to the former Boys and Girls Club on Carver Street in an effort to create a community resource center.

Tasks will include removing carpet and other contents and placing them in a dumpster.

“It’s very important to have a community resource center because it’s very accessible,” said Danielle Lewis with Habitat for Humanity. “There’s a lot of programs and agencies that are greatly needed for this community.”

Volunteers must register through Habitat for Humanity of Horry County prior to participating.

To learn more about the week’s events and register, visit caahf.net.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Coroner identifies couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire; investigation ongoing
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Curtis Michael Warden
Conway police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Freedom Week: Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand nonprofit for teens in need of new vehicle after weekend crash
VIDEO: Marion County Council approves resolution supporting completion of I-73
VIDEO: Marion County Council approves resolution supporting completion of I-73
.
VIDEO: Spearman calls on Florence One to start taking steps to consolidate with Florence Four
.
VIDEO: One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.