Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15 week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills. Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them.

Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Coroner identifies couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire; investigation ongoing
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
Curtis Michael Warden
Conway police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Latest News

.
Florence City Council reenacts city-limit mask mandate
The medical helicopter was heading to a children's hospital with three adults and a baby on...
'Miracle situation': All 4 aboard survive helicopter crash in Pa.
People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FACT FOCUS: Federal agents didn’t orchestrate Jan. 6 riot
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’