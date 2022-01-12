FIRST ALERT: Chilly weather continues, winter weather likely in parts of the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A significant winter storm across the Carolinas is looking more likely this weekend.

We’re moving into a quiet few days of weather ahead of the weekend storm system. Mainly sunny skies prevail both Thursday and Friday. Mornings remain in the 30s but the afternoons trend a bit warmer. Afternoon highs will climb to around 57° through the end of the workweek.

The clouds begin to move in Saturday along with another drop in temperatures. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb, topping out around 49° Saturday. Despite the clouds, most of the rain will hold off until early Sunday morning.

Temperatures set to drop this weekend (WMBF)

Sunday could be a messy day across the Carolinas as a strong winter storm arrives. The weather begins to go downhill early in the morning, with the system exiting the region after sunset Sunday. Our area is favored for mainly a heavy rain threat. Rain totals through Sunday could approach 2″ in spots.

Areas near I-95 may start out with some light freezing rain or sleet Sunday morning. This will transition to a cold rain through mid-morning, continuing through Sunday afternoon.

The worst of the weather will remain to our west where a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is likely across the Carolinas. Significant travel issues are likely Sunday, continuing into at least Monday morning.

Icy road are likely to our west Sunday, through Monday morning (WMBF)

