FIRST ALERT: Chilly weather continues, winter weather likely in parts of the Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A significant winter storm across the Carolinas is looking more likely this weekend.
We’re moving into a quiet few days of weather ahead of the weekend storm system. Mainly sunny skies prevail both Thursday and Friday. Mornings remain in the 30s but the afternoons trend a bit warmer. Afternoon highs will climb to around 57° through the end of the workweek.
The clouds begin to move in Saturday along with another drop in temperatures. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb, topping out around 49° Saturday. Despite the clouds, most of the rain will hold off until early Sunday morning.
Sunday could be a messy day across the Carolinas as a strong winter storm arrives. The weather begins to go downhill early in the morning, with the system exiting the region after sunset Sunday. Our area is favored for mainly a heavy rain threat. Rain totals through Sunday could approach 2″ in spots.
Areas near I-95 may start out with some light freezing rain or sleet Sunday morning. This will transition to a cold rain through mid-morning, continuing through Sunday afternoon.
The worst of the weather will remain to our west where a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is likely across the Carolinas. Significant travel issues are likely Sunday, continuing into at least Monday morning.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.