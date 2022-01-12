FCSO seeks suspect in attempted shipping container break-in

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to identify the subject who attempted to gain access to a shipping container.

According to FCSO, the incident occurred on Monday around 3:22 a.m. on North Williston Road near Florence.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 360 or submit a tip on the free FCSO app.

FCSO seeks info on suspect in shipping container break-in (Florence County Sheriff's Office)

