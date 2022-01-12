Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: Ramani’s Pizza

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed back to Ramani’s on this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery! Last time on Ramani’s, Andrew got to eat some incredible food!

Andrew says the best part about Ramani’s is that everything they make is top notch. Last time on Dining with Dockery, Ralph was sitting down with Andrew, talking to him about how it all started out as a pizza at Ramani’s. Why? Because Ralph knew you could get people in the door for pizza. Eventually, that great pizza turned into other great items on the menu, including the Big Nasty!

The Big Nasty is a special type of burger that is a must try in Myrtle Beach. It’s a Double Cheeseburger LOADED down with all the fixings, including BBQ sauce. Now, before you say, absolutely not, think again! Andrew swears by this menu item as a must try on his list of places he’s been!

Not craving a burger? No worries! The appetizers and salads continue to impress people who give Ramani’s a try. Located on Forestbrook Road, Ramani’s has exactly what you are looking for when it comes to great food. When you stop on by, tell them that Andrew sent you.

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Latest News

Dining with Dockery: Ramani's Pizza and Subs
In the kitchen at Ramani's Pizza and Subs
Milkshakes at Ramani's Pizza and Subs
More in the kitchen at Ramani's Pizza and Subs