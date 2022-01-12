Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC: Nearly 8,500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations rise

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across South Carolina once again.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new cases numbers on Wednesday that show 8,477 newly confirmed cases. The agency also announced there were 43 new COVID-related deaths.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases in counties in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

  • Horry County: 364
  • Florence County: 180
  • Darlington County: 80
  • Georgetown County: 59
  • Marion County: 59
  • Marlboro County: 49
  • Dillon County: 48

MORE INFORMATION | COVID-19 Data and Dashboards

Greenville and Spartanburg counties saw the most cases with over 1,000 new cases in each county.

Data from DHEC also revealed that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are surging in the state.

It shows there are 1,986 people with COVID-19 that are hospitalized, which is 43.9% higher than it was a week ago, 171 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators which is a 32.6% increase from a week ago and 352 COVID patients are in the intensive care unit which is a 26.2% increase.

MORE INFORMATION | Hospital Bed Occupancy in S.C.

The data also shows that 25 hospitals in the state are expected to see staff shortages within the week.

In Horry County, the hospital occupancy rate is at 90.5%.

Data shows there are 651 occupied beds in Horry County, and 141 are being occupied by COVID-19 patents. There are 102 ICU beds being used and 40 are occupied by COVID-19 patients. And 25 ventilators in Horry County are being used, 11 of which are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Coroner identifies couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire; investigation ongoing
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Curtis Michael Warden
Conway police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Latest News

.
Surge in COVID-19 cases forces Grand Strand municipalities to make changes to services
.
Florence City Council reenacts city-limit mask mandate
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,000 coronavirus hospitalizations, 25K new cases
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron