DHEC: Nearly 8,500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across South Carolina once again.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new cases numbers on Wednesday that show 8,477 newly confirmed cases. The agency also announced there were 43 new COVID-related deaths.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases in counties in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

Horry County: 364

Florence County: 180

Darlington County: 80

Georgetown County: 59

Marion County: 59

Marlboro County: 49

Dillon County: 48

MORE INFORMATION | COVID-19 Data and Dashboards

Greenville and Spartanburg counties saw the most cases with over 1,000 new cases in each county.

Data from DHEC also revealed that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are surging in the state.

It shows there are 1,986 people with COVID-19 that are hospitalized, which is 43.9% higher than it was a week ago, 171 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators which is a 32.6% increase from a week ago and 352 COVID patients are in the intensive care unit which is a 26.2% increase.

MORE INFORMATION | Hospital Bed Occupancy in S.C.

The data also shows that 25 hospitals in the state are expected to see staff shortages within the week.

In Horry County, the hospital occupancy rate is at 90.5%.

Data shows there are 651 occupied beds in Horry County, and 141 are being occupied by COVID-19 patents. There are 102 ICU beds being used and 40 are occupied by COVID-19 patients. And 25 ventilators in Horry County are being used, 11 of which are being used by COVID-19 patients.

