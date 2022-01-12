Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was standing in the roadway with his friends when he was shot and killed Monday night in the Conway area, the coroner’s office said.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 51-year-old Thomas Jordan.

The deadly shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wesley Drive. Willard said Jordan lived in the area.

Authorities have not announced any suspects or arrests in the case.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

