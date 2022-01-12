Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was standing in the roadway with his friends when he was shot and killed Monday night in the Conway area, the coroner’s office said.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 51-year-old Thomas Jordan.

The deadly shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wesley Drive. Willard said Jordan lived in the area.

Authorities have not announced any suspects or arrests in the case.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Coroner identifies couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire; investigation ongoing
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
A winter storm will bring snow and ice to the central and western Carolinas with rain for most...
FIRST ALERT: Not as cold this afternoon, winter storm for parts of the Carolinas this weekend
Curtis Michael Warden
Conway police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty in deadly Conway shooting, sentenced to 20 years in prison
.
VIDEO: One dead, two injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in N.C.
.
VIDEO: Coroner names 51-year-old man shot, killed in Conway area
.
VIDEO: Police make arrest in deadly December shooting on Waccamaw Boulevard
.
Florence City Council reenacts city-limit mask mandate