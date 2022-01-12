Coroner confirms victim in Florence shooting has died; no arrests made

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner confirmed that a person shot in Florence early Saturday morning has died.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken was not able to provide more information on the victim.

Florence police were called around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of East Pine Street after they received reports about a person being shot.

Officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway, and that person was taken to the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Police said at this point no arrests have been made.

