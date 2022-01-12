Submit a Tip
Conway police, city government experiencing staffing issues due to COVID

City of Conway is encountering staffing shortages.
By Madison Martin
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Conway said it’s experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the city’s spokesperson, June Wood, said 24 staff members were out due to illness, with the majority being members of the police department.

“It’s not affecting our response now, but that’s why we’re being so proactive so that we don’t have any delay in response,” Wood said.

Wood said the department has had to move staff around to fill in those gaps left by someone being out for illness. As of Wednesday, 15 officers were out due to COVID.

“We’re not reduced,” Wood said. “We’re just having to take some of the admin staff, just other staff who wouldn’t necessarily be on patrol, are having to fill in for those patrol officers who are out, and then those who are not filling in on patrol are having to pick up some of those administrative duties.”

RELATED COVERAGE | Surge in COVID-19 cases forces Grand Strand municipalities to make changes

Wood said they’ve noticed these numbers begin to increase over the past two weeks. But new changes from the CDC in quarantine timelines has helped make return time much quicker, and thus not create as drastic of an issue, she said.

Besides the police department, the council, administration, court, fire, public works, recreation and public utilities departments also had one or more employees out due to COVID.

“It’s constantly changing for us,” Wood said. “That’s the biggest struggle is adjusting as things change rapidly.”

