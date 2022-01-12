CCU’s McCall, Lamar grad Durant among finalists for SCFHOF Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

GREENVILLE, SC - The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) announces its top finalists for the recipient of the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers, which goes out to the most outstanding collegiate player of the year that has South Carolina ties. The winner is derived from a vote of its members (fan members, sports media, and its Boards and Executive Team). Fans can access the ballot HERE (free).

Two of the finalists represent our area. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant, a Lamar High grad, are both on this year’s ballot.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy will be awarded during the organization’s ninth annual Enshrinement Ceremony and Benefit scheduled for March 31, 2022. The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is hand crafted by local artist Ryan Calloway of Creative Iron Works and was put into commission in 2016. This will be the ninth straight year the organization has honored the collegiate player of the year from South Carolina. The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is named after Felix “Doc” Blanchard and George Rogers, Heisman winners in the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

Last year, University of South Carolina (USC) RB Kevin Harris, who was the 2020 SEC leader in rushing, received the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy from USC great, George Rogers. Two years ago, the Trophy was given to 2020 #1 overall NFL Draft pick and former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who just completed his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. To see a full list of past recipients visit scfootballhof.org.

The SCFHOF encourages the football fans of South Carolina to vote for this year’s recipient. Voting ends February 7, 2022.

1. Booth, Andrew (Clemson/Dacula, GA/JR) DB: 11 GP/39 Total Tackles/3 TFL/3 INT/4 PBU

· All-ACC (1st)

· Considered a 1st round talent in 2022 NFL Draft

2. Durant, Decobie (SC State/Lamar, SC/SR) DB: 12 GP/38 Total Tackles/2 TFL/1 sack/3 INT/12 PBU

· All-MEAC (1st)

· MEAC Defensive Player of the Year

· 1st Team Associated Press All-American/2nd Team All-American (STATS FCS)

· East/West Shrine Bowl Invite

3. Durant, Mataeo (Duke/Plum Branch, SC/SR) RB: 12 GP/1,241 Rush Yds/9 Rush TDs/27 Catches/ 256 Receiving Yds/2 Receiving TDs/1,497 Total Yds/11 Total TDs

· All-ACC (1st)

· Set Duke’s single season rushing yards record

· NFLPA Bowl Invite

4. Foster, Jaylan (South Carolina/Duncan, SC/SR) S: 13 GP/97 Total Tackles/5 TFL/2 Sacks/5 INT/2 FF/3 PBU

· All-SEC (1st)

· Led SEC in interceptions (5)

· Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American

5. Jackson, D’Marco (App St./Spartanburg, SC/SR) LB: 14 GP/120 Total Tackles/19 TFL/6 Sacks/1 INT/1 FF/27 QBH/5 PBU

· All-Sun Belt (1st)

· Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year

· Senior Bowl Invite

6. McCall, Grayson (CCU/Indian Trail, NC/R-SO) QB: 11 GP/2,873 Pass Yds/27 pass TDs/3 Int/73% comp/290 rush yds/4 rush TDs/3,163 Total Yds/31 Total TDs/207.6 Efficiency Rating

· All-Sun Belt (1st)

· Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year

· Set NCAA Efficiency Rating record for a season

7. Tindall, Channing (Georgia/Columbia, SC/SR) LB; 15 GP/73 Total Tackles/7.5 TFL/5.5 Sacks/1 FF/ 14 QBH

· All-SEC (2nd)

· 3rd leading tackler on National Champion UGA’s #1 Defense

· Senior Bowl Invite

