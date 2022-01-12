Submit a Tip
$1M quest: Budweiser channels Willy Wonka in nationwide contest for golden beer can

Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.(Anheuser-Busch)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It may not be the chocolate factory but Budweiser has launched the nationwide Willy Wonka-style contest with a $1 million payout.

Anheuser-Busch has scattered 10,000 golden beer cans in specially-marked cases around the country. If you find one of those lucky cans, you can enter the Live a King Sweepstakes for the chance to win $1 million.

To enter, you have to post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. You can also enter the contest by going to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap.

The wrap can be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

The prize will be awarded as a check to one winner after a random drawing takes place on Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

