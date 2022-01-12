Submit a Tip
13th earthquake recorded in Midlands late Tuesday

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small quake in Richland County Tuesday night, the third in the Midlands in two days.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small quake in Richland County Tuesday night, the third in the Midlands in two days.

The quake, which happened at 11:29 p.m. and measured a magnitude 1.3, struck just outside Fort Jackson, the USGS said.

The quake was centered 5.7 miles south-southeast of the Kershaw County town of Elgin, where a series of quakes have been recorded over the last month.

It is the 13th in a series of small earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since Dec. 27.

A pair of earthquakes were recorded Tuesday in Kershaw. The first, reported at 12:31 a.m., measured a magnitude 1.7 and was centered 3.1 miles east of Elgin. The second, reported at 8:31 a.m., and also centered near Elgin, measured a magnitude 2.0.

