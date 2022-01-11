Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit declared its “first-ever blood crisis.”

“The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care,” the organization said in a press release.

“Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.”

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

Type O-positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O-positive blood, your donation is most needed.

Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Noodles & Company opens Jan. 19, 2022, and is located at 116 Loyola Dr. across from Wild Birds...
New noodle restaurant to open first SC location in Myrtle Beach area
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Conway
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance on quarantines for K-12 students, teachers

Latest News

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly without serious injury
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
Models continue to keep the best chance of winter weather well inland Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather continues, Carolinas snow threat this weekend