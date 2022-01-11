Surge in COVID-19 cases forces Grand Strand municipalities to make changes to services

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the Grand Strand has forced county and city offices to make changes to their services.

On Tuesday, the city of Myrtle Beach announced that it will only be picking up household garbage from residential customers for the rest of the week. The Solid Waste Division has had to temporarily suspend the collection of recyclables and yard waste and bulky junk pickup will also be limited this week.

The city said the temporary restriction is because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 exposure.

“Pending test results, we hope to restore full service as soon as possible,” according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

Meanwhile, the city of North Myrtle Beach announced that those who attend meetings, workshops and other public events in the city council chambers will be required to wear a face mask.

The city said it will provide seating with sound in the City Hall atrium for those who can’t meet this requirement.

This all comes one day after Horry County announced limit capacity inside government buildings due to the uptick in COVID-19.

It also announced the South Strand office for the Auditor is closed and the Treasurer’s Office at the location is drive-thru only until further notice due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

People are encouraged to handle county business online when it is possible.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there were nearly 6,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state, with 246 of those being in Horry County.

