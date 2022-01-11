Submit a Tip
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect in Lumberton murder

Jeffery T. McCray
Jeffery T. McCray(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a suspect with the murder of Quintin Mitchell.

According to RCSO, 30-year-old Jeffery T. McCray of Lumberton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday. McCray is charged in relation to the death of 34-year-old Quintin L. Mitchell of Lumberton.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the 8500 block of Highway 72 East in Lumberton at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

Wilkins later said 34-year-old Quintin L. Mitchell, of Lumberton, was found dead at the scene. The sheriff added that a silver, four-door vehicle with chrome rims was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

