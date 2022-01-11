Submit a Tip
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a homicide in the Conway area.

According to a police report, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Wesley Drive for a shots fired call.

When they arrived at the scene they found a witness and victim in the front yard.

A police report states that Horry County EMS confirmed the victim died at the scene.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim.

A suspect has not been named in the case.

We will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

