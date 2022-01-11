Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
Jan. 11, 2022
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a homicide in the Conway area.
According to a police report, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Wesley Drive for a shots fired call.
When they arrived at the scene they found a witness and victim in the front yard.
A police report states that Horry County EMS confirmed the victim died at the scene.
The coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim.
A suspect has not been named in the case.
