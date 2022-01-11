Proposal to bring axe-throwing business to Myrtle Beach moves forward

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The first axe-throwing business in the city of Myrtle Beach could become a reality soon.

The Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first reading to amend the zoning code to allow indoor axe-throwing in the Highway Commercial and Light Manufacturing zoning districts.

Dan Shaffer, the co-owner of Keystone Creative Escape Gates, and his business partner David Wilhelm want to open up the “Challenge Axeccepted” business in Myrtle Beach. A location has not been finalized but they are hoping to be near the downtown area, along Kings Highway.

During the city council meeting, there was a lengthy discussion focused on safety concerns surrounding the activity and some of the conditions regarding how much square footage must be designated to axe throwing.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission recommended that no less than 50% of the gross square footage be designated to axe-throwing. But councilmembers ended up removing the 50% condition.

Before the vote, Councilman Gregg Smith shared his thoughts on the city council spending so much time talking about the axe-throwing business.

“What we’re doing here is spending a to of time on a tiny thing that is everywhere else when we could be focusing our energy on more important things,” Smith said.

The amendment to the zoning code must pass a second reading before it can take effect and the project can move forward.

