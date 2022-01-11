New South Brewing has been along the Grand Strand for 23 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, New South Brewing has grown quite a bit since they opened their doors 23 years ago.

What started out as an operation that provided beer for around a dozen places, now can be found in over 300 places along the Grand Strand.

We loved taking a behind the scenes look at how the beer is brewed, canning beer on How to with Halley, taste testing, and more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.