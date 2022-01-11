Submit a Tip
New South Brewing has been along the Grand Strand for 23 years

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, New South Brewing has grown quite a bit since they opened their doors 23 years ago.

What started out as an operation that provided beer for around a dozen places, now can be found in over 300 places along the Grand Strand.

We loved taking a behind the scenes look at how the beer is brewed, canning beer on How to with Halley, taste testing, and more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

gst
How to with Halley: New South Brewing
gst
New South Brewing- Part 2
gst
New South Brewing- Part 4
gst
New South Brewing- Part 1