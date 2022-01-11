Myrtle Beach leaders take oath of office, serve community for another 4-year term

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several Myrtle Beach leaders were sworn into office Tuesday morning, months after winning the 2021 November elections.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said typically the new officeholders take their oaths at the first council meeting in January.

The Oath of Office ceremony took place inside the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, where Mayor Brenda Bethune and councilmembers Gregg Smith, Jackie Hatley and Mike Lowder were sworn in for four more years.

All four were re-elected during the elections.

“I’m just honored,” Smith said. “The residents have chosen to put me back in office for four more years so I can work to make Myrtle Beach a better place.”

Each electee had their loved ones by their sides as they committed to another term of serving the Myrtle Beach community.

It’s an honor that Bethune said they all take seriously.

“This is a very special time for us,” Bethune said. “One of the questions I’m most often asked is why on earth would I chose to do this. And for all of us, I think that answer is the same, it’s because we care. We love our community and we want to serve, it’s a joy for us to serve. For me personally, there are two young men in the audience today, my two grandsons. I want to make Myrtle Beach the place where they want to call home for the rest of their lives.”

The mayor said she’s proud of all the work councilmembers have done to improve the city, particularly with redeveloping the downtown area.

Bethune said she looks forward to doing even more throughout the next four years of her term.

“We do what we do for the entire community. The decisions we make are not always popular. We sometimes have to go against what others would like. But we do it with the best at heart, with the information that we have. We do it for the greater good. Know that we are here to serve with all of our might,” Bethune said.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.