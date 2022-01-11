Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month: Safety is top priority for Myrtle Beach Fire Department

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is working hard to prevent cancer in their ranks.

With cancer being the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters, January has been named Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. The goal is to provide provide firefighters with the necessary tools and guidance to develop life-saving protocols for cancer prevention.

The month of January is also a time to support those with a cancer diagnosis in fire departments and help bring public awareness to occupational cancer.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans says this month is a time to remember and remind firefighters why they need to take care of themselves.

”We go through so many different parables that you know, fires not the only thing. So we have to think about the long-term effects of what that might be, and cancer is one of those causes of death for us that keep rising, so we want to be able to get through our career and enjoy our retirement with our family once we are ready to do so,” said Evans.

The department uses LION RedZone turnout gear, which is designed to block dangerous carcinogens in smoke from saturating the skin.

They also make sure to wipe down or take a shower immediately after battling a fire.

But their best tool is an exhaust capture system, which can help filter out toxic fumes that can accumulate in the fire station bays.

