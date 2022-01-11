Man found with multiple gunshot wounds dies at GSRMC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died at a local hospital after officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Gray St. and Mr. Joe White Ave. in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach is investigating after 42-year-old Bilal Harris was shot multiple times on Jan. 5. He was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center.

According to Horry County, Harris succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 8.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident on Jan. 5 happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Grey Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Police said officers working in the area heard gunshots and found one person with injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

