Jan. 11 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another week of region action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee gets underway tonight. Ahead of tipoff, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings for the boys and girls. Our local teams are in bold below.

CLASS 5A BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Riverside

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Ridge View

5. Byrnes

6. Northwestern

7. Sumter

8. Goose Creek

9. Wade Hampton

10. Conway

CLASS 5A GIRLS

1. Sumter

2. Rock Hill

3. Dorman

4. Lexington

5. Stratford

6. Dutch Fork

7. Stall

8. Cane Bay

9. Woodmont

10. Spring Valley

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. Irmo

2. AC Flora

3. Catawba Ridge

4. Lancaster

5. Wilson

6. Hartsville

7. West Florence

8. Travelers Rest

9. Greenville

10. South Pointe

CLASS 4A GIRLS

1. Westside

2. Catawba Ridge

3. North Augusta

4. Aiken

5. South Florence

6. Westwood

7. West Florence

8. AC Flora

9. Bluffton

10. Colleton County

CLASS 3A BOYS

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Seneca

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Dillon

5. Crestwood

6. Blue Ridge

7. Union County

8. Powdersville

9. Fox Creek

10. Manning

CLASS 3A GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Blue Ridge

3. Lower Richland

4. Southside

5. Emerald

6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

7. Mid-Carolina

8. Clinton

9. Camden

10. Wren

CLASS 2A BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Wade Hampton

3. Landrum

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Christ Church

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Woodland

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Kingstree

10. North Central and Saluda

CLASS 2A GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Saluda

4. Silver Bluff

5. Philip Simmons

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Latta

8. Chesterfield

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Barnwell

CLASS 1A BOYS

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Calhoun County

3. Hemingway

4. Baptist Hill

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Carvers Bay

7. Hannah-Pamplico

8. Calhoun Falls Charter

9. McCormick

10. Southside Christian

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. High Point Academy

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Lake View

6. Cross

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Whale Branch

10. Lamar

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.