Jan. 11 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another week of region action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee gets underway tonight. Ahead of tipoff, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings for the boys and girls. Our local teams are in bold below.
CLASS 5A BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Riverside
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Ridge View
5. Byrnes
6. Northwestern
7. Sumter
8. Goose Creek
9. Wade Hampton
10. Conway
CLASS 5A GIRLS
1. Sumter
2. Rock Hill
3. Dorman
4. Lexington
5. Stratford
6. Dutch Fork
7. Stall
8. Cane Bay
9. Woodmont
10. Spring Valley
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. Irmo
2. AC Flora
3. Catawba Ridge
4. Lancaster
5. Wilson
6. Hartsville
7. West Florence
8. Travelers Rest
9. Greenville
10. South Pointe
CLASS 4A GIRLS
1. Westside
2. Catawba Ridge
3. North Augusta
4. Aiken
5. South Florence
6. Westwood
7. West Florence
8. AC Flora
9. Bluffton
10. Colleton County
CLASS 3A BOYS
1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
2. Seneca
3. Brookland-Cayce
4. Dillon
5. Crestwood
6. Blue Ridge
7. Union County
8. Powdersville
9. Fox Creek
10. Manning
CLASS 3A GIRLS
1. Keenan
2. Blue Ridge
3. Lower Richland
4. Southside
5. Emerald
6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
7. Mid-Carolina
8. Clinton
9. Camden
10. Wren
CLASS 2A BOYS
1. York Prep
2. Wade Hampton
3. Landrum
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Christ Church
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Woodland
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Kingstree
10. North Central and Saluda
CLASS 2A GIRLS
1. Blacksburg
2. Christ Church
3. Saluda
4. Silver Bluff
5. Philip Simmons
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Latta
8. Chesterfield
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Barnwell
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Calhoun County
3. Hemingway
4. Baptist Hill
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Carvers Bay
7. Hannah-Pamplico
8. Calhoun Falls Charter
9. McCormick
10. Southside Christian
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Military Magnet
2. East Clarendon
3. High Point Academy
4. Denmark-Olar
5. Lake View
6. Cross
7. Southside Christian
8. McBee
9. Whale Branch
10. Lamar
