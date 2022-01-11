Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster, First Lady receive COVID boosters, urge vaccinations

Governor Henry McMaster and the First Lady of South Carolina, Peggy McMaster, recieved COVID-19...
Governor Henry McMaster and the First Lady of South Carolina, Peggy McMaster, recieved COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday and urged others to as well.(Governor's office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster and the First Lady of South Carolina, Peggy McMaster, received COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday and urged others to as well.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 6,497 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and ten additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 869,217 and deaths to 12,789, officials said.

According to DHEC, 23,998 molecular tests were conducted statewide, with a percent positive of 34.9%.

Of the new confirmed cases, 246 were in Horry County, 153 in Florence County, 47 in Darlington County, and 70 in Marion County.

The CDC announced Tuesday it is considering recommending people wear N95 or KN95 masks as opposed to other types, according to the Washington Post.

Federal health officials recommend boosters for people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations at least six months ago if they’re 40 or older, or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions.

Any Johnson & Johnson recipient can get a booster at least two months later.

Find a vaccine location at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Noodles & Company opens Jan. 19, 2022, and is located at 116 Loyola Dr. across from Wild Birds...
New noodle restaurant to open first SC location in Myrtle Beach area
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Conway
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance on quarantines for K-12 students, teachers

Latest News

United Airlines: 97% del personal está vacunado
United CEO says vaccine mandate appears to have ended weekly deaths of employees from Covid
City of Myrtle Beach
Surge in COVID-19 cases forces Grand Strand municipalities to make changes to services
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron to ‘get it over with’
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees record number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, over 17,000 new cases