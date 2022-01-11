Gov. McMaster, First Lady receive COVID boosters, urge vaccinations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster and the First Lady of South Carolina, Peggy McMaster, received COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday and urged others to as well.

Joined @1stLadySC this morning to receive our COVID-19 booster shot.



If you want the shot, I encourage you to go get one.



Find a location: https://t.co/naJMC8udn8 pic.twitter.com/9YBTxkvT4x — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 11, 2022

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 6,497 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and ten additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 869,217 and deaths to 12,789, officials said.

According to DHEC, 23,998 molecular tests were conducted statewide, with a percent positive of 34.9%.

Of the new confirmed cases, 246 were in Horry County, 153 in Florence County, 47 in Darlington County, and 70 in Marion County.

The CDC announced Tuesday it is considering recommending people wear N95 or KN95 masks as opposed to other types, according to the Washington Post.

Federal health officials recommend boosters for people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations at least six months ago if they’re 40 or older, or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions.

Any Johnson & Johnson recipient can get a booster at least two months later.

Find a vaccine location at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

