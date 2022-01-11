Submit a Tip
Former Georgetown police chief to head Myrtle Beach’s diversity office

The city of Myrtle Beach on Tuesday announced Kelvin Waites will serve as the director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A military veteran and former police chief has been tapped to lead Myrtle Beach’s diversity office.

The city of Myrtle Beach on Tuesday announced Kelvin Waites will serve as the director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Officials said Waites has more than 24 years of law enforcement experience in Horry and Georgetown counties, culminating as chief of the Georgetown Police Department. He also served four years in the U.S. Army.

RELATED COVERAGE: ‘America is a melting pot’: Myrtle Beach plans to add Chief Diversity Officer to staff

“Kelvin’s impressive record of community service and professional experience made him the standout candidate,” said City Manager Jonathan “Fox” Simons, Jr. “He has dynamic communication and leadership skills, a passion for collaboration and organizational management expertise that make him an asset to the city and our staff.”

The new position was approved and funded in the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget, effective July 1, 2021.

According to the city, the director will work with city leaders to develop the strategy and action plan needed to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion goals and then drive the city to successfully implement that plan.

The director also will promote best practices in equity and assist with the city’s long-term transformational change.

“I’m excited about working with staff and getting to know everyone here at the City of Myrtle Beach,” Waites said of his new post. “We want to reflect the community that we serve and build a sense of belonging and mutual support. Celebrating our diversity, fostering equity and seeking inclusion in the conversation are desirable goals.”

