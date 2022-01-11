Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Cold weather continues, Carolinas snow threat this weekend

Models continue to keep the best chance of winter weather well inland Sunday
Models continue to keep the best chance of winter weather well inland Sunday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re settling in for a long stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures.

Temperatures quickly drop tonight with below-freezing temperatures area-wide for Wednesday morning. TEmperatures along the Grand Strand drop to 30° with the middle 20s expected inland of the Waterway. Sunny skies prevail Wednesday afternoon with temperatures holding in the middle 50s.

Expect more areas of frost Wednesday morning
Expect more areas of frost Wednesday morning(WMBF)

We’ll keep similar weather going through the end of the workweek. Expect more mornings in the 30s with afternoons in the 50s through Friday.

Bigger changes are set to arrive this weekend ahead of a winter storm system. The clouds increase through the day Saturday helping hold temperatures down. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 40s Saturday.

The storms system arrives through the day Sunday with winter weather likely across the Carolinas. For our area, we’re expecting mainly a heavy rain threat. Some areas along I-95 may start with some sleet Sunday morning before transitioning to heavy rain through midday. Travel could be hectic for areas inland of I-95, extending into the mountains of the Carolina’s. It’s these areas that are favored with snow and a wintry mix through Sunday.

As is typically the case, there is a lot of uncertainly with this upcoming winter storm. Small changes in the track of the storm could mean big differences in who sees winter weather. We’ll continue to track the latest updates and fine-tune the forecast through the week.

The best chance of winter weather remains well inland
The best chance of winter weather remains well inland(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Noodles & Company opens Jan. 19, 2022, and is located at 116 Loyola Dr. across from Wild Birds...
New noodle restaurant to open first SC location in Myrtle Beach area
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Conway
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance on quarantines for K-12 students, teachers

Latest News

Clear & COLD stretch of weather
Clear & COLD stretch of weather
Clear & COLD stretch of weather
We stay cold today with highs only reaching the low-mid 40s.
FIRST ALERT: Clear & COLD stretch of weather
With temperatures dropping, more and more people will be using space heaters in their homes.
Expert demonstrates safe practices when using a space heater