FIRST ALERT: Cold weather continues, Carolinas snow threat this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re settling in for a long stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures.

Temperatures quickly drop tonight with below-freezing temperatures area-wide for Wednesday morning. TEmperatures along the Grand Strand drop to 30° with the middle 20s expected inland of the Waterway. Sunny skies prevail Wednesday afternoon with temperatures holding in the middle 50s.

Expect more areas of frost Wednesday morning (WMBF)

We’ll keep similar weather going through the end of the workweek. Expect more mornings in the 30s with afternoons in the 50s through Friday.

Bigger changes are set to arrive this weekend ahead of a winter storm system. The clouds increase through the day Saturday helping hold temperatures down. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 40s Saturday.

The storms system arrives through the day Sunday with winter weather likely across the Carolinas. For our area, we’re expecting mainly a heavy rain threat. Some areas along I-95 may start with some sleet Sunday morning before transitioning to heavy rain through midday. Travel could be hectic for areas inland of I-95, extending into the mountains of the Carolina’s. It’s these areas that are favored with snow and a wintry mix through Sunday.

As is typically the case, there is a lot of uncertainly with this upcoming winter storm. Small changes in the track of the storm could mean big differences in who sees winter weather. We’ll continue to track the latest updates and fine-tune the forecast through the week.

The best chance of winter weather remains well inland (WMBF)

