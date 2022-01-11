FIRST ALERT: Clear & COLD stretch of weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold air continues to usher in, providing for a shock to the system when you step out the door this morning. Heavier jackets or even coats will be needed for many of you over the next 24 hours as the coldest air of the season moves in.

Temperatures struggle, especially through the morning. (WMBF)

Highs struggle today. There’s no other way to put in. We’re spending most of the day in the 30s with a couple of hours in the lower 40s this afternoon. Winds will be light throughout the day, especially compared to yesterday.

The coldest air since last winter moves in tonight and into Wednesday morning. (WMBF)

Unfortunately the coldest air of this stretch of weather moves in tonight. Inland areas will drop into the lower 30s, making Wednesday morning the coldest we’ve been since February 4th. On the beaches, we will fall into the upper 20s, making it the coldest we’ve been since March 8th!

We end the week on a cool note. Normal temperature for this time of year? 56°. (WMBF)

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday and the winds should slowly change just enough to allow temperatures to climb more throughout the day on Wednesday. Look for highs Wednesday to reach the mid 50s and staying put there through the end of the work week with plenty of clear skies through Friday.

A storm system developing off shore will likely bring the next round of rain by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.