Engine malfunction blamed for Charleston Co. small plane crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A small plane crashed in a field near Edisto Island Tuesday afternoon.

St. Paul Fire Chief Larry Garvin said the plane landed upright in a field behind Kings Market on Highway 174 after its engine malfunctioned. The plane’s wing hit a post during its landing, Garvin said.

The pilot was not injured in the incident, he said.

Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the aircraft was a single-engine plane. When the engine went out at approximately 12:45 p.m., the plane was forced to make a “hard landing” that caused some damage to the plane but no injuries, Knapp said.

The Federal Aviation Authority was contacted to investigate the crash, Knapp said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.