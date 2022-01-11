DHEC reports nearly 6,500 new confirmed virus cases, percent positive approaches 35%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 6,497 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and ten additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 869,217 and deaths to 12,789, officials said.

According to DHEC, 23,998 molecular tests were conducted statewide, with a percent positive of 34.9%.

Of the new confirmed cases, 246 were in Horry County, 153 in Florence County, 47 in Darlington County, and 70 in Marion County.

The ten additional confirmed deaths statewide included two in Marion County, one in Horry County, and three in Darlington County.

For a full breakdown of new cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.

The DHEC vaccination dashboard shows 56.6% of South Carolinians 12 and older have completed their vaccine series. They report 8.8% of children ages 5 to 11 in the state have completed their vaccine series.

You can access the DHEC vaccine locator here.

