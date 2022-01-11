Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC reports nearly 6,500 new confirmed virus cases, percent positive approaches 35%

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced 6,497 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and ten additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 869,217 and deaths to 12,789, officials said.

According to DHEC, 23,998 molecular tests were conducted statewide, with a percent positive of 34.9%.

Of the new confirmed cases, 246 were in Horry County, 153 in Florence County, 47 in Darlington County, and 70 in Marion County.

The ten additional confirmed deaths statewide included two in Marion County, one in Horry County, and three in Darlington County.

For a full breakdown of new cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.

The DHEC vaccination dashboard shows 56.6% of South Carolinians 12 and older have completed their vaccine series. They report 8.8% of children ages 5 to 11 in the state have completed their vaccine series.

You can access the DHEC vaccine locator here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Noodles & Company opens Jan. 19, 2022, and is located at 116 Loyola Dr. across from Wild Birds...
New noodle restaurant to open first SC location in Myrtle Beach area
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Conway
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance on quarantines for K-12 students, teachers

Latest News

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is working hard prevent cancer in their ranks.
Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month: Safety is top priority for Myrtle Beach Fire Department
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
.
Horry County Schools updates COVID-19 policies as variants surge