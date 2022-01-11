Submit a Tip
Crews still working to determine cause of deadly Pawleys Island house fire

Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a couple dead.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a couple dead.

Multiple departments responded to a blaze involving multiple structures on Windy Lane early on Jan. 6.

According to officials, a couple in their 70s died in the fire. The couple’s daughter and a dog made it out of the home and were not injured.

Midway Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Nugent said Tuesday it could be at least a month before a cause is determined but stressed it’s difficult to put a definitive timeframe on it.

Nugent added that several agencies are investigating, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Meanwhile, Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgway noted that it could weeks or months before any positive identification is made on the couple.

Stay with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

