Conway police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help to find an assault suspect.

According to Conway police, 21-year-old Curtis Michael Warden assaulted the victim with a weapon at an apartment complex on Highway 544.

Police said Warden, who is wanted for first-degree assault and battery, should be considered armed and dangerous.

WMBF News has reached out to Conway police for more details on the case.

Anyone with information on Warden’s whereabouts should contact Conway police at (843)-248-1790.

