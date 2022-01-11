Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Curtis Michael Warden
Curtis Michael Warden(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help to find an assault suspect.

According to Conway police, 21-year-old Curtis Michael Warden assaulted the victim with a weapon at an apartment complex on Highway 544.

Police said Warden, who is wanted for first-degree assault and battery, should be considered armed and dangerous.

WMBF News has reached out to Conway police for more details on the case.

Anyone with information on Warden’s whereabouts should contact Conway police at (843)-248-1790.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach has died from his injuries.
Coroner’s office: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach dies in hospital
Noodles & Company opens Jan. 19, 2022, and is located at 116 Loyola Dr. across from Wild Birds...
New noodle restaurant to open first SC location in Myrtle Beach area
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Conway
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance on quarantines for K-12 students, teachers

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday announced Tuesday...
DHEC reports nearly 6,500 new confirmed virus cases, percent positive approaches 35%
Report: 1 killed after shots fired in Conway area
Crews are still working to determine what sparked a house fire in Pawleys Island that left a...
Crews still working to determine cause of deadly Pawleys Island house fire
11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County