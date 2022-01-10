Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Vandals scratch names into prehistoric artwork, causing lasting damage, National Park Service says

Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend...
Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend National Park in Texas.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service is investigating vandalism at Big Bend National Park in Texas.

The agency said someone scratched names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork.

The names Norma, Adrian, Isaac and Ariel and the date 12-26-21 are visible on the petroglyph, thought to be between 4,000 and 8,500 years old.

The National Park Service said it believes the incident happened Dec. 26.

The rock has since been treated, but the scratches and discoloration are permanent.

Since 2015, the National Park Service has documented more than 50 instances of vandalism at Big Bend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is recovering after a water rescue Friday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area.
1 injured after water rescue in Carolina Forest
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The cold front ushers in a round of rain overnight
FIRST ALERT: Coldest weather so far this season arrives soon
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

.
Bethune sets goals for her second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
.
Coast RTA seeing bus driver shortage as COVID-19 cases surge
FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Bodycam video showed the Los Angeles police officers working furiously to get the bloodied...
Pilot rescued from crashed plane moments before train hits in LA