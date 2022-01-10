Submit a Tip
Two men arrested in Tabor City drug bust

The items retrieved by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
The items retrieved by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - After an investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, two men were arrested for alleged possession and intent to sell $20,000 worth of drugs as estimated by the CCSO.

The Vice-Narcotics Investigators began the investigation after multiple people reported illegal drug activity at 24344 Peacock Road. On January 6, the unit searched the address after acquiring a search warrant. Both Rico Antonio Smith and Forest Dean Bielinski were at the location when investigators arrived.

Investigators say they collected four handguns, three long guns, a bulletproof vest, a gas mask, over $7,000 in cash and a significant amount of drugs. These included 5.2 grams of cocaine, 9.9 grams of fentanyl, 2.1 grams of heroin, 82.2 grams of marijuana, 52 units of oxycodone, 8 units of buprenorphine, 18 strips of suboxone and 1 unit of MDMA.

Forest Dean Bielinski
Forest Dean Bielinski(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
Rico Antonio Smith
Rico Antonio Smith(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

The CCSO arrested and charged 28-year-old Bielinski with several drug related charges and for resisting a public officer. Smith, 37, was arrested and charged with several drug related charges, along with possession of firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance.

January 10, 2022 OPERATION TAKE BACK COLUMBUS Tabor City, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics...

Posted by Columbus County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 10, 2022

