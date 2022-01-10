Two men arrested in Tabor City drug bust

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - After an investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, two men were arrested for alleged possession and intent to sell $20,000 worth of drugs as estimated by the CCSO.

The Vice-Narcotics Investigators began the investigation after multiple people reported illegal drug activity at 24344 Peacock Road. On January 6, the unit searched the address after acquiring a search warrant. Both Rico Antonio Smith and Forest Dean Bielinski were at the location when investigators arrived.

Investigators say they collected four handguns, three long guns, a bulletproof vest, a gas mask, over $7,000 in cash and a significant amount of drugs. These included 5.2 grams of cocaine, 9.9 grams of fentanyl, 2.1 grams of heroin, 82.2 grams of marijuana, 52 units of oxycodone, 8 units of buprenorphine, 18 strips of suboxone and 1 unit of MDMA.

Forest Dean Bielinski (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Rico Antonio Smith (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

The CCSO arrested and charged 28-year-old Bielinski with several drug related charges and for resisting a public officer. Smith, 37, was arrested and charged with several drug related charges, along with possession of firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance.

January 10, 2022 OPERATION TAKE BACK COLUMBUS Tabor City, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics... Posted by Columbus County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 10, 2022

