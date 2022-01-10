Submit a Tip
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills

The Tega Cay elementary school teacher was driving for DoorDash when a man tried to rob him in the Dilworth neighborhood.
Brett Maksymik
Brett Maksymik(WBTV)
By Morgan Newell
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) - A community is coming together to help a teacher who was shot in Charlotte.

The Tega Cay elementary school teacher was driving for DoorDash when a man tried to rob him in the Dilworth neighborhood.

Brett Maksymik was working his part-time DoorDash job when he was shot in the abdomen, according to city leaders. A GoFundMe page indicates Maksymik needed two surgeries, but is ok and recovering well. Even though it did not happen in Tega Cay, it shocked the community to hear about the shooting.

”I was just really sad. And surprised. And mostly just worried about his family,” says Carmen Miller, who donated money to the GoFundMe.

Thankfully, his injuries were non-life threatening, but his community wanted to come together to do something special for him as he heals.

The fifth-grade class he teaches decided to help raise money for their teacher Maksymik to help cover his medical bills.

“It’s a nice deal when people can come together and really help someone who really needs this money,” says a parent whose child goes to Tega Cay Elementary.

Donations came pouring into their GoFundMe campaign for Maksymik. The original $1,000 dollar goal has skyrocketed to almost $25,000 dollars in donations.

”To see it climb the way it did just goes to show what type of community we have,” says Miller.

Miller was just one of the many donors despite having no connection to Maksymik.

”My mom was a teacher. My daughter is a teacher. My kids went to school around here. It’s always very personal for us when something happens where there’s a community need,” she explains.

Miller says this one unfortunate action shows just how strong the Tega Cay community is, but she hopes more can be done so teachers are not put in this situation again.

”It’s just sad that a teacher would have to go get a second job that would lead to this. It’s tragic for anyone to have that happen to but we need to do better for our teachers,” she says.

The fundraising is not over yet. This Saturday, people can go out to Model A Brewing will host a fundraiser where a portion of everything sold that day goes to Maksymik. If anyone would like to donate to the GoFundMe, that can be done here.

