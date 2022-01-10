Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina AG to release 2021 Human Trafficking Task Force Report

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s top attorney will release a new report on Monday showing how the state is doing when it comes to fighting human trafficking.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is set to give details on the 2021 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report during a news conference. He will be joined by task force leaders and law enforcement officials.

The report will show what the state is doing to combat human trafficking, the number of cases reported to the National Hotline and the top counties for reported human trafficking.

In the 2019 and 2020 reports, Horry County was number one in the state for reports of human trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is recovering after a water rescue Friday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area.
1 injured after water rescue in Carolina Forest
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The cold front ushers in a round of rain overnight
FIRST ALERT: Coldest weather so far this season arrives soon
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

.
Bethune sets goals for her second term as Myrtle Beach mayor
.
Coast RTA seeing bus driver shortage as COVID-19 cases surge
Average gas prices in Myrtle Beach fall nearly two cents over last week
Mayor Brenda Bethune is heading into her second term as the leader of Myrtle Beach
Bethune sets goals for her second term as Myrtle Beach mayor