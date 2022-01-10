Horry Electric crews work to replace pole near Conway area; hundreds without power

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of Horry Electric customers are waking up with no power.

The utility company said the power outage is impacting those served out of the Nixonville substation which is between Highways 90 and 905.

Horry Electric says a power outage is impacting those served out of the Nixonville substation. (Source: Horry Electric Cooperative)

Horry Electric said crews have to replace a pole in the area.

The utility company added that a pole replacement takes a minimum of fours hours.

Around 6 a.m. there were over 900 customers were without power. About an hour later, the utility company said that crews were able to back feed as many members as possible to a nearby substation, but there are still over 600 customers who won’t have power until the pole is changed out.

“Please know that members who are back fed will experience a short outage when the system is returned to normal,” Horry Electric said in a post on social media.

Horry Electric’s website shows that the estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m.

