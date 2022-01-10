Nonprofit works to build Little River tiny home community for veterans

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is on a mission to end veteran homelessness in our community- one tiny home at a time.

It’s more than just providing shelter for veterans, it’s about giving them a second chance.

“You see the smile back on their face and they carry their shoulders higher, and it just makes you feel good. It’s just amazing, so we’re going to do everything we can to get the veterans off the street here in Myrtle Beach,” said Director of VWHRC, Scott Dulebohn

Crews picked up a new tiny home in Murrells Inlet Monday. It’s on its way to Little River, where in two weeks a veteran will be able to move in.

VWHRC’s mission is to help local veterans with job placement, financial assistance and provide temporary shelter. Now they have a new goal: They want to build a tiny home community.

Over the past three months, Vietnam Veteran Don Bowne was able to work with the organization. He helped raise $110,000 for this housing project.

“It’s really hard to describe a feeling that you get when you do something good for somebody. I’m a veteran myself, and so all of a sudden, I get this opportunity, so it’s all been built up inside me for 50 or 60 years, so it just feels really good,” said Bowne.

Staff says their goal is to provide 50 tiny homes over the next two years. They’ll be able to save 50 veterans from homelessness.

With more than 300 homeless veterans in the area, Dulebohn said everyone deserves a place to call home.

“We need all our veterans to get to work and help end this thing, I mean any veteran that wants to be off the street should have a place to go and we’re going to make sure that happens with our organization,” said Dulebohn.

Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center plans to have 20 new tiny homes by July.

