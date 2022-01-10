New noodle restaurant to open first SC location in Myrtle Beach area

This story is courtesy of My Horry News

A noodle company is making its way to the Grand Strand as the first Noodles & Company in South Carolina and will open its doors Jan. 19.

“We’re very excited and energetic to bring this brand to South Carolina,” Phillipe Saad, franchisee of the Myrtle Beach area Noodles & Company, told our news partner My Horry News.

The restaurant has over 450 locations in 34 different states across the country. However, the Myrtle Beach Noodles & Company will be just the second southeastern state that the franchise has expanded into with five locations in Florida.

Saad, who is also the President of SA Restaurant Groups Inc., has nearly two decades of restaurant experience in the Myrtle Beach area, helping the Jersey Mike’s franchise start up in the area in 2004.

“Adding Noodles & Company to our group and to the market, it’s a big deal,” Saad said.

While Noodles & Company’s specialty is noodles, Saad said the restaurant makes its main focus unique compared to different brands.

“It brings flavors from different parts of the world,” Saad said. “We have Asian flavor, Italian flavor, American flavors. It’s catered to different types of diets, from vegan to keto … It reaches every part of the market segment, market taste and individual need.”

While this will be the first Noodles & Company Saad will oversee, he has had previous experience with the franchise – as a regular client.

“I used to love visiting their store when I traveled,” Saad said. “Every time I stopped, I tried different dishes and every time, I was astonished. I love food. I love to eat and I love the taste of it. They have a great variety of food that I like.”

The menu at Noodles & Company offers both familiar and global-inspired dishes from around the world that will satisfy a range of taste buds. Noodles & Company’s features stuffed pasta dishes like roasted garlic cream tortellini, which is a cheese-filled tortellini in light roasted garlic and onion cream sauce with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach and is finished with MontAmoré cheese and parsley. The menu also features classic noodle dishes such as shrimp scampi, buttered noodles and spaghetti and meatballs.

For those who live for macaroni and cheese, Noodles & Company four different dishes, including a Wisconsin mac & cheese, which is a blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, cream and elbow macaroni.

Saad said no matter what your taste buds prefer, Noodles & Company will have it for you.

“We have a great Wisconsin mac and cheese,” Saad said. “In terms of Asian flavor, we have the spicy Korean beef noodles, pad thai… it’s a variety.”

If noodles aren’t your thing, Saad suggested the salads, which include the grilled chicken Caesar, chicken Veracruz salad and the med salad with chicken.

“We have great looking and great tasting salads,” Saad said.

Whether you are already a regular or will eventually become one, the restaurant rewards that loyalty for those who are Noodles & Company Rewards members. Rewards members can earn points for every dollar spent at the restaurant, receive exclusive offers, get sneak-peeks on new menu additions, along with other perks.

Saad has big expectations when it comes to the customer’s experience and encourages people who come to Noodles & Company to try something new.

“When they walk in, I want them to look and taste the flavors in their eyes,” Saad said. “There’s a lot of flavors on that menu. I’m sure they’re going to come in and taste every flavor of our dishes.”

Noodles & Company officially opens its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and is located at 116 Loyola Dr. in Myrtle Beach, just across from Wild Birds Unlimited and Murphy’s Law Sports Bar on U.S. 17.

Noodles & Company will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

