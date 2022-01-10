Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested on Monday and charged in connection to a shooting that turned deadly.

Patrick Brave, 28, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

Patrick Anthony Brave (Myrtle Beach police)

The charges stem from a shooting that happened Wednesday in the 900 block of Grey Street.

Investigators said that Brave drove to the victim’s house, where there was a fight between Brave and the victim.

After the fight, the victim was shot multiple times and found by officers after Brave fled from the area, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries several days later.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Brave appeared before a judge Monday afternoon for a bond hearing, but bond was not set due to the serious nature of the charges.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.

